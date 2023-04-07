New Suit - Contract

Fox Rothschild filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of pharmaceutical wholesaler Value Drug Co. The complaint, which targets Nzone Pharmacy doing business as Elite Pharmacy and other defendants, seeks to recover over $3 million in allegedly unpaid invoices for products supplied to the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02633, Value Drug Company v. Nzone Pharmacy, LLC et al.

Wholesalers

April 07, 2023, 10:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Value Drug Company

Plaintiffs

Fox Rothschild

defendants

ABC Corp. 1-3

Aysha Kahn

John Does 1-3

Jose Solano

Nzone Pharmacy, LLC

Thomas Conzo

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract