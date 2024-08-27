Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Duane Morris have stepped in as defense counsel to Digital Realty Trust, a real estate investment company focused on data centers, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts seven patents related to cooling systems, was filed July 12 in Texas Eastern District Court by Findlay Craft PC and Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg on behalf of Key Patent Innovations and Valtrus Innovations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:24-cv-00535, Valtrus Innovations Ltd. et al v. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

August 27, 2024, 9:21 AM

Key Patent Innovations Ltd.

Valtrus Innovations Ltd.

Findlay Craft

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust, L.P.

Duane Morris

