Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hirsch Closson APLC on Friday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Wesco Insurance, an AmTrust Financial Services company, to California Central District Court. The suit, concerning commercial general liability claims, was filed by CNA on behalf of Valley Forge Insurance. The case is 5:23-cv-00521, Valley Forge Insurance Company v. Wesco Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 24, 2023, 7:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Valley Forge Insurance Company

defendants

Wesco Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Hirsch Closson Aplc

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute