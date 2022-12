New Suit

Bank of America and other defendants were slapped with an interpleader action Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case, filed by Lash & Goldberg on behalf of Valley Bank National, seeks to determine the rightful owner of ACH transfer funds totaling over $255,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-24038, Valley Bank National v. Azure College, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 14, 2022, 7:02 AM