Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Swanson Martin & Bell on Friday removed a negligence lawsuit against Cleveland-Cliffs and David Pleasant to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Healy Scanlon Law Firm on behalf of Hunter Valles, who was injured in an explosion at a steel production plant. The case is 1:22-cv-06484, Valles v. Pleasant et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 18, 2022, 6:25 PM