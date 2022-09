Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Friday removed a lawsuit against Westpoint Financial Group, Sean Patrick Lamb and other defendants to Colorado District Court. The suit, which pertains to coverage under a disability insurance policy, was filed by Baldwin Law and Evans Case LLP on behalf of Steven Vallenari. The case is 1:22-cv-02495, Vallenari v. Lamb et al.

Insurance

September 26, 2022, 4:05 AM