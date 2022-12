Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Paul Hastings on Friday removed a lawsuit against Jones Stephens Corp. to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Manukyan Law Firm on behalf of Johnny Vallejo. The case is 2:22-cv-08756, Vallejo v. Jones Stephens Corp.

Wholesalers

December 02, 2022, 6:07 PM