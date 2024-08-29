Who Got The Work

Steven J. Porzio of Proskauer Rose has entered an appearance for furniture retailer Lovesac Co. and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 19 in Connecticut District Court by Levi & Korsinsky and Bragar Eagel & Squire on behalf of Diego Valle, targets certain officers and directors in alleging that the company improperly capitalized $2.2 million due to errors in its methodology for calculating accruals of last mile freight expenses. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden, is 3:24-cv-01327, Valle v. Dellomo et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 29, 2024, 8:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

Defendants

Andrew R. Heyer

Sharon M. Leite

Walter F. McLallen

defendant counsels

