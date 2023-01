New Suit - Employment

Collins Aerospace d/b/a Collins Aerospace System and other defendants were sued Sunday in Puerto Rico District Court over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Rodriguez Lopez Law Office on behalf of Jose Angel Valle-Rivera. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01013, Valle-Rivera v. Collins Aerospace et al.

Aerospace & Defense

January 16, 2023, 7:46 AM