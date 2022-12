Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morgan & Akins on Friday removed a consumer protection lawsuit against Delta Air Lines to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was filed by attorney V.T. Vallas on behalf of himself and Johnny Lyn Vallas, who claim their luggage was misplaced for the entire duration of a nearly eight-week vacation. The case is 3:22-cv-01076, Vallas et al v. Delta Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 30, 2022, 3:53 PM