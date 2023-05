Removed To Federal Court

Simpson Imports on Friday removed a consumer class action to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, alleges that the company's canned tomatoes are not the high quality San Marzano variety as advertised, but actually inferior Roma tomatoes. Simpson Imports is represented by Morrison & Foerster. The case is 5:23-cv-02214, Valiente v. Simpson Imports Ltd.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 05, 2023, 9:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrea Valiente

defendants

Simpson Imports Ltd

defendant counsels

Morrison & Foerster

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct