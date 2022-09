New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Publix Super Markets was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court in relation to its cough lozenges. The lawsuit, filed by the Wright Law Office and Sheehan & Associates, contends that the defendant's packaging for its honey-lemon drops fail to state the amount and type of lemon ingredients used. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-22930, Valiente v. Publix Super Markets, Inc.