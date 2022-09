News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments on whether the receiver of the assets of convicted Ponzi schemer Robert Bentley may sue Bentley's bank for aiding and abetting his fraud. According to defendant Bryn Mawr Trust Co., no such cause of action exists under Pennsylvania law. But according to plaintiff David Marion, the state's intermediate appeals courts have long recognized the claim.

Banking & Financial Services

September 13, 2022, 6:34 PM