New Suit - Employment

Valero Energy filed an employment lawsuit against United Steelworkers Local 13-423 on Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, seeks a declaration that the defendant waived the right to arbitrate any grievance arising from the termination of Michael Johnson, the Head Operator of the plaintiff's Port Arthur refinery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00454, Valero Services Inc. v. United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied, Industrial, and Service Workers International Union, Local Union No. 13-423.

Energy

October 21, 2022, 5:18 PM