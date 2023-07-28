Counsel at Davis Wright Tremaine on Thursday removed a privacy lawsuit against World Wildlife Fund Inc., doing business as www.worldwildlife.org, to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of Sonya Valenzuela, accuses the defendant of obtaining website visitors personal identifiable information through tracking software in violation of the California Unauthorized Access to Computer Data Act. The case is 2:23-cv-06112, Valenzuela v. World Wildlife Fund, Inc., d/b/a www.worldwildlife.org.
Internet & Social Media
July 28, 2023, 8:01 AM