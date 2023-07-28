Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Davis Wright Tremaine on Thursday removed a privacy lawsuit against World Wildlife Fund Inc., doing business as www.worldwildlife.org, to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of Sonya Valenzuela, accuses the defendant of obtaining website visitors personal identifiable information through tracking software in violation of the California Unauthorized Access to Computer Data Act. The case is 2:23-cv-06112, Valenzuela v. World Wildlife Fund, Inc., d/b/a www.worldwildlife.org.

Internet & Social Media

July 28, 2023, 8:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Sonya Valenzuela

defendants

World Wildlife Fund, Inc., d/b/a www.worldwildlife.org

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct