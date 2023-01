Removed To Federal Court

Cosmetics company Pierre Fabre USA d/b/a kloraneusa.com removed a digital privacy class action to California Southern District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the defendant of preserving, sharing and data-mining online chat transcripts in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Pierre Fabre is represented by Barnes & Thornburg. The case is 3:22-cv-02079, Valenzuela v. Pierre Fabre USA Inc.

Internet & Social Media

January 03, 2023, 2:56 PM