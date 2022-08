Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dentons removed a digital privacy class action against Nationwide to California Central District Court on Tuesday. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, arises over the alleged use of keystroke-monitoring software that tracks the information of visitors to the defendant's website. The case is 2:22-cv-06177, Valenzuela v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

August 30, 2022, 7:58 PM