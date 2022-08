Removed To Federal Court

Fashion and design company Michael Kors USA removed a digital privacy class action to California Central District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the defendant of using keystroke monitoring software to record the communications of users of the michaelkors.com website. Michael Kors USA is represented by Kelley Drye & Warren. The case is 2:22-cv-05902, Valenzuela v. Michael Kors (USA) Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 19, 2022, 5:04 PM