Removed To Federal Court

Hims & Hers Health d/b/a forhims.com, a telemedicine and prescription service, removed a digital privacy class action to California Southern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the defendant of preserving, sharing and data-mining online chat transcripts in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Hims & Hers Health is represented by Jones Day. The case is 3:23-cv-00011, Valenzuela v. Hims & Hers Health Inc.

Digital Health

January 04, 2023, 5:54 PM