Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a digital privacy lawsuit against Fathead LLC to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of Sonya Valenzuela, claims the defendant allows a third party to intercept and record the conversations of customers who use the chat feature on the defendant's website in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case is 2:23-cv-01960, Valenzuela v. Fathead LLC et al.
Business Services
March 16, 2023, 4:12 PM