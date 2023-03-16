Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a digital privacy lawsuit against Fathead LLC to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of Sonya Valenzuela, claims the defendant allows a third party to intercept and record the conversations of customers who use the chat feature on the defendant's website in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case is 2:23-cv-01960, Valenzuela v. Fathead LLC et al.

Business Services

March 16, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Sonya Valenzuela

defendants

Does 1-10, inclusive

Fathead LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims