Removed To Federal Court

Defense attorneys at Foley & Lardner removed a digital privacy class action against BJ's Wholesale Club to California Central District Court on Wednesday over the alleged wiretapping of electronic communications. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the defendant of monitoring and recording the interactions of visitors to the defendant's website through keystroke monitoring. The case is 2:22-cv-06378, Valenzuela v. BJ's Wholesale Club Inc et al.

Wholesalers

September 07, 2022, 3:45 PM