Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips and other counsel on Tuesday removed a data privacy class action against Aflac, the Georgia-based insurance giant, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of Aflac website users who accuse the company of using keystroke monitoring methods to record user activity secretly. The case is 2:22-cv-06348, Valenzuela v. Aflac Incorporated et al.

Insurance

September 06, 2022, 8:52 PM