Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a wrongful termination against UnitedHealthcare of New England to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of a former accounting consultant who alleges that she was wrongfully terminated due to her age and perceived disability. The case is 3:23-cv-00889, Valentini Hale v. United Healthcare of New England, Inc.

Health Care

July 05, 2023, 3:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Gabriella Valentini Hale

defendants

United Healthcare of New England, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination