Who Got The Work

Sarah R. Skubas and Trisana N. Spence of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to represent Yale New Haven Hospital in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed July 15 in Connecticut District Court by attorney Alexander T. Taubes on behalf of a business associate who contends that she was subjected to a hostile work environment, disparate treatment based on race and claims that she was denied reasonable accommodations for her PTSD. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Omar A. Williams, is 3:24-cv-01200, Valentine v. Yale New Haven Hospital.

Health Care

August 29, 2024, 9:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Barbara Valentine

Plaintiffs

Alexander T. Taubes

Defendants

Yale New Haven Hospital

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination