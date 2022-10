Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Prudential Financial to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, pertaining to the denial of long-term disability benefits, was filed by Irwin & McKnight on behalf of Shirley Arnold Valentine. The case is 1:22-cv-01583, Valentine v. The Prudential Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

October 12, 2022, 5:02 AM