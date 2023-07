New Suit - Product Liability

AutoZone and Johnson Controls International, the Ireland-headquartered building equipment manufacturer, were hit with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that he was injured after using an alleged defective Valucraft car battery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02345, Valentine v. Johnson Controls et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 13, 2023, 5:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Wilbert Valentine

defendants

Autozone

Johnson Controls

Autozone Corporate Office

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims