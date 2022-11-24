New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Footwear seller Crocs was hit with a false advertising class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, backed by Gutride Safier, claims that Crocs advertises its clogs and other shoe styles as suitable for wear in water and sunny conditions but fails to warn customers that the product material shrinks when exposed to heat, sunlight or water. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07463, Valentine et al v. Crocs, Inc. are basically water shoes, flip-flops or sandals that are fundamentally designed for, and intended to be worn in, and exposed to, heat, direct sunlight and water, the Products are not fit for their intended purpose. The Products are, thus, unsuitable for their ordinary use.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 24, 2022, 7:29 AM