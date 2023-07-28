Who Got The Work

Norton Rose Fulbright partner Justin VandenBout and associate Will Martin have entered appearances for Suncor Energy USA Inc. and affiliates in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The action was filed June 13 in Texas Southern District Court by Arnold & Itkin on behalf of the estate of Kurtis R. Williams and other plaintiffs. The court case pursues claims that Williams died as a result of exposure to benzene and other chemicals in the course of his work at Suncor’s Commerce City Refinery. Other defendants in the case include HPC Industrial Services, represented by Sheehy, Ware, Pappas & Grubbs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge, is 4:23-cv-02153, Valentine et al v. Clean Harbors Deer Park, LLC et al.

Energy

July 28, 2023, 10:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Joyce Williams

Starr Brooks

Tiffany Valentine

Plaintiffs

Arnold Itkin

defendants

Clean Harbors Deer Park, LLC

HPC Industrial Services, LLC (f/k/a HydroChem LLC)

Kevin Fleming

Suncor Energy (U.S.A.) Inc.

Suncor Energy (U.S.A.) Marketing, Inc.

Suncor Marketing, Inc.

defendant counsels

Raymond A Neuer

Norton Rose Fulbright

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims