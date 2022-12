New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance was hit with an insurance lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court. The lawsuit, concerning commercial general liability claims stemming from the construction of a home, was brought by Smith Hartvigsen PLLC on behalf of Crystal Valentine and Michael Valentine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00815, Valentine et al v. Auto-Owners Insurance.

Insurance

December 28, 2022, 7:28 PM