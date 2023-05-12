Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Barton Gilman LLP on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Hanna|Perez on behalf of Dorcas Valentin. The case is 2:23-cv-02585, Valentin v. Walmart, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 12, 2023, 4:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Dorcas Valentin

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

ABC Corp. 1-5 (Unknown Corporate Property Owners)

ABC Corp. 11-15 (Unknown Corpprate Display Installation Companies)

ABC Corp. 6-10 (Unknown Corporate Maintenance Companies)

John Does 1-5 (Unknown Individual Property Owners)

John Does 11-15 (Unknown Individual Display Installation Persons)

John Does 6-10 (Unknown Individual Maintenance Persons)

defendant counsels

Callahan & Fusco LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims