Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Barton Gilman LLP on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Hanna|Perez on behalf of Dorcas Valentin. The case is 2:23-cv-02585, Valentin v. Walmart, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 12, 2023, 4:02 PM

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims