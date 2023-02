New Suit - Consumer

Snapple Beverage Corp., a subsidiary of Keurig Dr Pepper, was slapped with a consumer class action Sunday in New York Southern District Court in connection with its all natural fruit beverage products. The lawsuit, filed by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the products ingredient list contains citric acid, an artificial ingredient. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-01399, Valencia v. Snapple Beverage Corp.