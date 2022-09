New Suit - Consumer

The Kazerouni Law Group filed a lawsuit against Hunt & Henriques Inc. and Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC Friday in California Central District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The complaint, filed on behalf of Maria S. Valencia, claims the defendants wrongfully placed a lien on the plaintiff's property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06642, Valencia v. Hunt & Henriques, Inc. et al.

California

September 16, 2022, 3:08 PM