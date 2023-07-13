Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Higgs Fletcher & Mack on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against FedEx to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Merluza Law on behalf of a former shipping agent who allegedly suffered a miscarriage after being crushed by a 120-pound box at work; according to the complaint, the defendant terminated the plaintiff while she was out on disability leave following the incident. The case is 2:23-cv-05647, Valencia v. FedEx Office and Print Services Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 13, 2023, 4:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Alicia Valencia

defendants

FedEx Office and Print Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Higgs Fletcher & Mack

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination