Airbnb and Brian Benavidez were hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Ritter Chusid on behalf of Susanna Valencia-Pavesi, who allegedly fell off her bicycle during a bike tour which was advertised by the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60566, Valencia-Pavesi v. Airbnb Inc. et al.

March 22, 2023, 7:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Susanna Valencia-Pavesi

Plaintiffs

Ritter Chusid Bivona & Cohen LLP

defendants

Airbnb, Inc.

Brian Benavidez

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims