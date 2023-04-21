Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Tucker Ellis on Friday removed a biometric privacy class action against Ryder System, a supplier of transportation and supply chain management products, to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Lázaro Law Group, contends that Ryder violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting and storing employees' fingerprint scans, which were used to clock in and out of work, without having obtained prior consent. The case is 1:23-cv-02526, Valdiviezo et al v. Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 21, 2023, 5:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Luz Valdiviezo

Michael Ramirez

defendants

Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc.

defendant counsels

Tucker Ellis

