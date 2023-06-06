New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Target was hit with a consumer class action Monday in Minnesota District Court in connection with its gift cards. The suit, brought by Zimmerman Reed PLLP, contends that Target refuses to reimburse customers for the remaining balance on used gift cards. According to the suit, Target's policy states that, 'Target GiftCards cannot be redeemed for cash or credit except where required by law,' but even where state law requires the option, Target makes the cards completely non-refundable and denies customers refunds for the remaining value. In 2022, Target recognized almost $900 million in revenue from gift cards. The suit is also backed by Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel and Sauder Schelkopf LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01681, Valdez et al v. Target Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 06, 2023, 5:20 AM

