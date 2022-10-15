Who Got The Work

Jackson Lewis principal Jason A. Zoldessy has entered an appearance for Kings Hwy Equities LLC in a pending wage-and-hour employment class action. The defendant, which operates a Holiday Inn Express, is accused of failing to pay housekeepers in accordance with the New York Labor Law and the Fair Labor Standards Act. The case was filed Aug. 30 in New York Eastern District Court by Law Offices of William Cafaro. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez, is 1:22-cv-05172, Valdez et al v. Kings Hwy Equities LLC et al.

New York

October 15, 2022, 11:35 AM