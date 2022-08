Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Tyson & Mendes on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walmart to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by Kang & Associates and Aisen, Gill & Associates on behalf of the Estate of Antonio Corona, who passed away after contracting COVID-19 while being treated for a fractured hip allegedly caused by slipping on a wet floor at a Walmart location. The case is 2:22-cv-01336, Valdes v. Wal-Mart, Inc. et al.