Who Got The Work

Alan St. Louis and Victoria Ann Gonzalez of Cole, Scott & Kissane have entered appearances for Trans-Mia LLC in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case was filed Jan. 12 in Florida Southern District Court by the Gallardo Law Office on behalf of a former forklift driver who was out of work for a total of 14 days due to his sons disability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan A. Lenard, is 1:23-cv-20136, Valdes v. Trans-Mia, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

February 27, 2023, 4:33 AM