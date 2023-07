New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit against Ampy Enterprises Inc. on Friday in Florida Southern District Court for claims under the Family and Medical Leave Act. The suit pursues claims on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after she took a medical leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22536, Valdes v. Ampy Enterprises Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 07, 2023, 6:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Candelaria Valdes

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Ampy Enterprises Inc.

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act