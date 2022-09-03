New Suit - Employment

White & Case filed a civil rights lawsuit on Friday in New York Western District Court on behalf of Juan Manuel Gomez-Garcia, Maurilio Osorio-Carreno and Juan Jose Valadez-Cazares. The suit accuses the defendants of promising wages and housing for the plaintiffs in exchange for work at the El Cubilete restaurant in Niagara Falls, then physically abusing the plaintiffs and threatening violence and deportation to coerce the plaintiffs into involuntary servitude. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants, who pled guilty to harboring aliens and causing serious bodily injury in a related criminal proceeding. The case is 1:22-cv-00674, Valadez-Cazares et al. v. Montes-Villalpando et al.

September 03, 2022, 1:10 PM