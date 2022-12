Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at K&L Gates on Friday removed a lawsuit against T-Mobile and Metro PCS and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, over a leasing or eviction dispute, was filed by attorney Kevin J. Russell Esq. on behalf of Vala LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-07332, Vala, LLC v. Metro PCS New York, LLC et al.

Telecommunications

December 16, 2022, 12:31 PM