New Suit - Product Liability

Tractor Supply Co., a retail chain for farmers, and MTD Products Inc. were hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Galfand Berger LLP on behalf of David Vakili, accuses the defendants of manufacturing and selling a defective and unsafe snow thrower. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00104, Vakili v. MTD Products Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 21, 2023, 10:10 AM