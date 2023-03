Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dickinson Wright on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Citigroup, Home Depot and Pingora Loan Servicing to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Desai Legal Services PLLC on behalf of Dhaval Vaishnav, arises over alleged credit card fraud following a data breach. The case is 2:23-cv-10532, Vaishnav v. Home Depot USA, Inc. et al.