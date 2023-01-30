Who Got The Work

Anne E. Reuben of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Lineage Logistics LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Dec. 15 in Washington Western District Court by Dethlefs Sparwasser Reich Dickerson on behalf of Erika E. Vail, who claims that she was not afforded proper accommodations to her work schedule after she reported a rape incident by a male co-worker to her direct managers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tana Lin, is 2:22-cv-01775, Vail v. Lineage Logistics LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 30, 2023, 5:02 AM