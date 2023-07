Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jennings Teague on Monday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Hyundai Motor to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Ledford Law Firm on behalf of the owners of a 2020 Hyundai Kona. The case is 4:23-cv-00297, Vail et al. v. Hyundai Motor America Inc.

Automotive

July 17, 2023, 7:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Lashelle Vail

Stephen Vail

Plaintiffs

Ledford Law Firm

defendants

Hyundai Motor America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jennings Teague PC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract