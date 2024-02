News From Law.com

Ski resorts owner Vail Resorts Inc. has promoted deputy general counsel Julie DeCecco to general counsel and executive vice president. DeCocco joined the company in 2017 as associate general counsel and rose to deputy general counsel in 2018. DeCocco succeeds David Shapiro, who is leaving the company to pursue a new career opportunity, the company said.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 16, 2024, 1:44 PM

