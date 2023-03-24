Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Day on Friday removed a lawsuit against Citgo Petroleum Corp. to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Rusty Hardin & Associates on behalf of Tomeu Vadell and his family. Vadell is one of the so-called ‘Citgo-6’ executives who in 2017 were lured to a business meeting in Venezuela where they were wrongfully detained, and were imprisoned and tortured for almost five years. The court case, which seeks over $10 million in relief, alleges that Citgo participated in a ‘coordinated scheme’ with the Venezuelan government and failed to defend the imprisoned executives. The case is 4:23-cv-01082, Vadell et al v. Citgo Petroleum Corporation.

Energy

March 24, 2023, 11:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Cristina Vadell

Dennysse Vadell

Tomeu Vadell

defendants

Citgo Petroleum Corporation

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims