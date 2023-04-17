GrayRobinson shareholder Daniel Alter has entered an appearance for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Inc. and other defendants in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, for the wrongful denial of health insurance benefits, was filed March 2 in Florida Middle District Court by Your Insurance Attorney on behalf of Christy Vacondios. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday, is 8:23-cv-00476, Vacondios v. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. et al.
Health Care
April 17, 2023, 4:11 AM