Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a lawsuit against National Credit Systems and the Law Office of Brett M. Borland to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Barshay Rizzo & Lopez on behalf of Letizia Vaccaro. The case is 1:22-cv-06557, Vaccaro v. National Credit Systems Inc. et al.

Legal Services

October 28, 2022, 2:11 PM